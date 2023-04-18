A beautiful noise will be coming from the new outdoor, interactive and unique feature at the Kimberling Area Library.
On Thursday, April 27, from 4 to 5 p.m., a ribbon cutting will be held for the new Children’s Sound Garden, located outside of the library at 45 Kimberling Blvd. in Kimberling City.
The new sound garden will be sprouting with music. The garden will feature noisy butterflies and flowers, pagoda bells, a calypso drum, lily pad cymbals and xylophones. All of which can be played by visitors to create fun news sounds.
KAL Board of Directors President Yvette Ayres told Branson Tri-Lakes News the idea of the garden has its roots in the library’s need to be ADA compliant.
“About eight years ago we went through the library bringing the building into ADA compliance,” Ayres said. “Shortly after that, I had to step away because of a rather serious illness. Flash forward and I came back along with a new acquaintance, who was very skilled in grant writing. So we worked on completing the ADA upgrades. After COVID, the idea that the only space we had not improved was the 28 year old, dangerously deteriorating play area. And there was no access for grandparents who didn’t do well on gravel or kids with handicaps. We were going to just put in a new retaining wall and a couple of upgraded climbing/swing things. Then I found out that the city was formulating a plan for a city park with play equipment. So I thought, why spend money on something that will be available almost next door to the library? So I started looking into something educational, but different than a playscape.”
Ayres said it was after doing some research into different and unique options for an outdoors space for kids that the idea for the sound garden really began to grow.
“That’s when I read about Free Notes Harmony Park musical parks. There weren’t any (sound gardens) within 100 miles to visit, but I found a rep and spent a lot of time on how to arrange a new space,” Ayres said. “Ryan, my rep, has recently sold some instruments to an upcoming revitalization project at Meador Park in Springfield. But for now, ours is a novel project.”
Ayres said the KAL Board of Directors wanted a place where families could play together and watch their relations grow closer.
“What our board and I wanted to create was a destination for grandparents to bring visiting kids where they could interact together, not just watch kids from a distance climbing on a slide/swing structure,” Ayres said. “The instruments are fun for any age. The library was created as a place where families could be together in a learning environment. The Sound Garden is an experience that is new to the area, can be enjoyed by any age and any abilities. Music is healing, stress relieving, interactive and educational.”
The space was created in a way to allow outside learning opportunities during the warm months.
“The new space is large enough to provide an outdoor classroom for the summer reading programs, chalk drawing events and other activities,” Ayres said. “We have two benches coming that will seat four or five people each. We also have permanent poles ordered which will accommodate three shade sails that can be easily moved around the space to create a shady environment during hot summer.”
The garden has allowed for one of the library’s community partnerships to blossom even more.
“A win/win for the community and the library (is) the Master Gardeners of Southwest Missouri are great partners in our gardens,” Ayres said. “They maintain the gardens surrounding the Sound Garden and we truly enjoy the partnership.”
Ayres said the library is thankful to all their community partners who have helped cultivate the project throughout the process.
“We have had some great partners in funding the renovation. But most of all our board stepped up to make sure that the project was completed and done right,” Ayres said. “It was, financially, a big step but we believe the end result is a great place to spend some quality time for families of all ages and abilities.”
For more information on the KAL Children’s Sound Garden or the KAL in general visit www.kalib.org.
