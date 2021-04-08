A 3-year-old boy was found unharmed after he went missing on April 8 at Westgate Branson Woods Resort.
In a press release, the Branson Police Department responded to the resort, at the 2200 Block of Roark Valley Road, on report of a missing child at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Thursday. The toddler had wandered off from his family at the resort.
During the investigation, police discovered security video of the child wondering alone, in the resorts main lobby at around 5 a.m. After an extensive several hour, multi-agency search of the resort property, the toddler was located at around 9:30 a.m., unharmed and sleeping, in an unlocked resort vehicle, according to the release.
“Thank you to all our local, city, county and state partners that dropped everything to help in this search,” said the release. “It was a true community effort.”
Officers believe the child had managed to climb inside the vehicle to escape the elements. Police do not suspect any criminal wrongdoing, the release stated.
