Groundbreaking will begin next week on the new Missouri Department of Conservation’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center.
The old conservation center closed on Sunday, March 12, so construction can begin on the new facility, which will be more than double the size of the present structure. Combining popular conservation programs with Branson’s tourist boom has turned the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center into a facility overwhelmed by popularity.
The groundbreaking special event will kick off construction of this new Missouri Department of Conservation educational facility which shares the conservation message to more than 250,000 visitors each year.
Construction is projected to take nearly two years at a cost of $6.7 million. Work on the new facility will be done by Branco Enterprises Inc. of Neosho.
For more information email Jake Buxton at jake.buxton@mdc.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.