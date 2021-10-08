College of the Ozarks is now rebroadcasting The National Symposium on Patriotic Education, which was originally held Sept. 16 and 17.
According to a press release from C of O, the digital, on-demand, format will be available from now until Oct. 14.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, C of O hosted the symposium, which featured five guest speakers including 48th vice president of the United States, Michael Pence. Pence was the keynote speaker on Friday, Sept. 17. The symposium was presented by The William S. Knight Center for Patriotic Education.
The event is now available online for the limited engagement due to the amount of interest and feedback the college received according to the release.
The release states the purpose of the symposium, according to the release, was to revive historic American values and virtues on the eve of the 250th anniversary of America’s founding.
The rebroadcast will offer a viewing of the following speakers and sessions:
- “Liberty’s Legacy” presented by Michael R. Pence, former vice president of the United States
- “Liberty’s Lessons” presented by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary
- “Liberty’s Foundation” presented by Dr. Ben Carson, retired neurosurgeon and former secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development
- “Liberty’s Cost” presented by Edward Graham, assistant to the vice president of Programs and Government Relations for Samaritan’s Purse
- “Liberty’s Cost” presented by Ryan Manion, President of the Travis Manion Foundation
- All Class Formation - Patriotic Education 103 classes
Access to the rebroadcasting of the event is available online at www.cofo.edu/America-login.
