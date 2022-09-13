Campers at KOA Campground in Branson had an opportunity to see some oldies but goodies of the camping world.
KOA Campground, located at 397 Animal Safari Road in Branson, hosted its annual Vintage Camper Event on Saturday, Sept. 10, featuring several classic campers and the opportunity to tour them.
The event included a meet and greet, swap meet, camper tours, dinner, entertainment and an auction. It is held annually to benefit Care Camps. According to the Care Camps website, the organization “provides necessary support to send kids with cancer to medically supervised cancer camps where they can have fun, build awesome friendships, feel the joy that comes from camping and spending time in nature, make memories that will help them heal and ultimately return home feeling renewed and filled with hope.”
For more information about KOA Care Camps, go to www.carecamps.org or www.koa.com
