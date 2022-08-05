A new adventure experience gives guests an up close and personal look at wild caves in Stone County.
Adventure Cave Tours opened its doors Wednesday, June 1, 2022. They are located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane, in Branson West and are a sister company of Talking Rocks Cavern, according to a press release from Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
After extensive planning and work, Adventure Cave Tours are now up and running, allowing guests the experience of seeing the beauty of nature both above and below ground.
The process to give this opportunity to locals and visitors of the area took about a year of work, including building a special large Jeep, clearing trails which had not been used by vehicles since the 1930s, and going over safety precautions and driver training, according to Adventure Cave Tours Squad Leader John LaRance.
“This business was started in hopes of creating a great adventure for family outings and great team building opportunities,” LaRance said.
The tour travels to different wild caves for the ultimate adventure to give guests a personal adventure. Each tour includes visits to two different wild cave tours; one of those caves is the second largest cave in Stone County. Guests will be transported between cave locations in a one-of-a-kind Jeep Gladiator, which seats thirteen. The Jeeps do not drive inside the caves.
The tours allow people not just the chance to see caves up close, but the many creatures of nature. Guests are encouraged to wear clothes and shoes which can get muddy.
“There is something for everyone in these cave tours,” Cave Tour Guide Ashleigh Coffeltsaid.
Adventure Cave Tours offers two tour options; a two hour tour featuring two caves at the cost of $89 per visitor and a four hour tour which will take guests to four caves for $139 per visitor. All the gear, helmets, light, gloves, water and snacks are provided. Discounts are available to Stone and Taney County residents.
Adventure Cave Tours is open for tours seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to book a reservation visit adventurecave.com or call 417-294-5516.
