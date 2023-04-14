Branson Mayor Larry Milton has proclaimed April 16, 2023 through April 22, 2023 as Holocaust Awareness Week in Branson.
Milton cited the 2022 Never Again Education Act in his proclamation during the Tuesday, April 12 alderman meeting. The week features a number of events including films, live performances, and a Holocaust survivor sharing their story.
“Antisemitism has escalated worldwide in a climate of hatred,” Milton said. “Education and awareness are key to combat this hatred and to alert our youth to the dangers of repeating the mistakes of the past.”
Milton presented the proclamation to Shirah Miriam Aumann of the Antisemitism Center of the Ozarks.
“I love the city of Branson,” Aumann said. “I’m a dual citizen, so I tell people I live in the best of both worlds. I live in Branson, Missouri and the Ozarks, and I live in Jerusalem in Israel. Thank you for doing this. I’m really proud and encouraged by the support I’ve received from the community for what’s about to happen next week.”
She encouraged citizens to attend at least one event during the week.
