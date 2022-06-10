The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County awarded eight Taney County scholarships to aid local students with the costs of their future college plans.
The JATC gave four $1,000 scholarships to seniors from local high schools. The scholarships were given to students mainly based on their outstanding service to their communities. Natalie Mooney of Bradleyville, Grace Tate of Branson, Kollin Kolb of Forsyth and Isaac Qualls of Hollister all received the scholarships.
In addition to the four scholarships given out to seniors, three students; Bryce Reinke of Branson, Kayli Nimmo of Branson and Kylie Calhoun of Forsyth were able to renew their awards for JATC’s ScholarCare program. Cooper Saxton of Branson was added to the ScholarCare program.
According to a press release from JATC, the ScholarCare scholarship recipients will receive a $1,000 for this year, as well as regular treats and encouragement throughout the school year from JATC members. ScholarCare students have their scholarships (and support) renewed for up to four years as long as they continue in school and maintain an acceptable grade point average.
These scholarships are one of the many projects funded and carried out by JATC members for the children of Taney County including programs for: prom dresses for girls in need, stuffed animals for children in the local hospital, mid-year replenishment of school supplies and hygiene products for Taney County elementary schools, Santa’s Gift House where children may buy up to four items made by JATC members for a nominal cost, and support for the Taney County Women’s Crisis Center.
The JATC is part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA), a non-profit organization founded in 1941. The NAJA slogan is “Caring Hearts, Helping Hands, and Changing Lives”. The JATC was established by a group of women in 1997 and continues to grow and contribute to the programs and projects to improve the well-being of the children who live in Taney County. The JATC members annually contribute more than 4,000 volunteer hours for these programs.
For more information visit the JATC Facebook page, Junior Auxiliary of Taney County, or their website www.jatcmo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.