The Hollister R-V School District named a new Information Technology Director after David Milligan announced his retirement last month.
In a press release from the district, the school announced Mrs. Tamhra Barnett will succeed Milligan for the 2022-23 school year. Barnett, who is currently serving as the district’s Technology Instructional Specialist, has been with the Hollister Schools for 18 years, serving in her current role for eight years. Barnett has 32 years of technology experience.
Milligan said Barnett, who will officially assume her new position on July 1, is a great choice as his successor.
“Tamhra and I have worked closely together on many projects over the years,” Milligan said. “She has the skillset and the leadership needed to be a successful IT Director. I am pleased to see her stepping into this role.”
Assistant Superintendent of District Operations Sean Woods said Barnett has progressed from a role as a teacher to a technology instructional coach over the years. Woods believes Barnett has the behind-the-scenes knowledge of how technology should work for teachers and students.
“Mrs. Barnett has the advantage of having both an extensive instructional capacity as well as years of district technology background which gives her the skill set to continue to build upon structures already in place,” Woods said. “I look forward to how Mrs. Barnett will continue to grow our technology needs into the 21st century, providing teachers and students what they need while keeping them safe in the cyber world.”
Barnett said she will take the next few months to learn from Milligan and hopes to continue the journey he has headed up.
“Mr. Milligan’s leadership leaves big shoes to fill,” Barnett said. “I am looking forward to building upon the foundation that he has laid and continuing to advocate for forward progress in an ever-changing technological world just as Mr. Milligan has done so skillfully during his time as Technology Director.”
Barnettt said she is excited about her new role.
“I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with staff and students to meet the technology challenges they face in everyday teaching and learning,” Barnett said. “My instructional experience combined with my years of working closely with the technology department gives me a unique perspective. I’m looking forward to meeting the challenge of balancing safety and security with the ever-changing educational technology landscape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.