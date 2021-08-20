An Alba, Missouri man is in serious condition following a head on collision near Rueter.
James Wolfe, 20, of Cedarcreek, was driving a 2012 Toyota Yaris southbound on Highway M on Monday, Aug. 16. At 6:08 p.m., four miles west of Rueter, Missouri, Wolfe crossed the center line and had a head on collision with a 2013 Cadillac ATS driven by Shane Farran, 44, of Alba, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Farran was airlifted to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield for serious injuries. Wolfe was transported by private vehicle to Cox Medical Center Branson for minor injuries, according to the report.
The report states both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
