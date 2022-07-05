The Assistant Chief of the Branson Police Department is back on the job after graduating from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Assistant Chief Eric Schmitt is one of 254 law enforcement officers from around the nation who were invited to take part in the 10 week program to study a variety of subjects including terrorism, intelligence theory, behavioral science, and forensic science. The goal of the program is to help law enforcement officers raise the standards for law enforcement agencies in the United States.
“All of my classes, even the physical fitness, were instructed with a focus on us being able to bring these concepts back to our agencies either to use to help lead or put in place for adaptation by the employees,” Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “All six of my classes provided me with a plethora of options to bring back to Branson and our partner agencies.”
He said one of the things he learned is law enforcement agencies around the world are facing many of the same challenges.
“Besides the classwork, the networking with 253 other law enforcement leaders, as well as the instructors and guest speakers, was incredible,” Schmitt said. “We all realized we face the same challenges and issues, no matter what part of the world we are in. As we were talking, it was amazing how many of us knew others from the same regions because of our previous cases and work. I now have the ability to pick up the phone and talk to a law enforcement leader from anywhere in the country, federal service or other countries to get assistance, resources or suggestions on how to handle issues or new problems.”
When asked what surprised him most at the academy, Schmitt shared what he learned about continual attacks on the nation.
“It was eye opening for me to see how China is actively working to steal anything US companies do well,” Schmitt said. “When the general public thinks about National Security, we tend to think military, cloak and dagger spy stuff and other high profile cases. What I learned is even things as innocuous as a new fiberglass insulation patent or new corn seed are targets. If these American companies were to lose their secrets, it can destroy them financially, which also can devastate the economies of the US regions where they are based. Two cases we studied were companies who are based in the midwest and in fairly rural areas. If the espionage were successful, the companies would have gone out of business and there was no other industry in those towns.
“As for the electronic vulnerabilities, I learned of the inherent weaknesses in the encryption technology for IoT or Internet of Things. Think of any SMART home technology, security system, etc. which connects to the internet. This encryption weakness is in all of them and exposes the users to hacking which can victimize from financial to privacy and controlling the items in their homes.”
Schmitt said the FBI and their partners provided ways local departments can help protect their community’s businesses.
“While it all sounds scary, having this knowledge now allows us to proactively work to educate our community and businesses about these and work to prevent their victimization,” Schmitt said. “If someone in our area is targeted, we now have the understanding and connections to better address the threats.”
Schmitt said to him, a major value of leadership is continuing to improve through education.
“For me personally, leadership is a never ending education and requires you not only seek to know the needs of your community and your troops but also understand yourself. The self assessments I completed at the NA, to identify my personality and leadership traits, strengths and weaknesses are invaluable for guiding me in my future interactions with others. I look forward to utilizing all of the above as we continue to work with our incredible employees, regional partners and community members to make the Branson area the best it can be.”
Schmitt also earned a special personal accomplishment while attending the Academy. The final test of the fitness challenges for students is called the “Yellow Brick Road.” It’s a 6.1 mile run over a wooded and hilly trail designed by members of the U.S. Marine Corps. The run includes climbing over walls, running through creeks, jumping through simulated windows, scaling rock faces, and crawling under barbed wire. Students who complete the trail are given a yellow brick, commemorating yellow bricks Marines place along the trail to guide the students.
“I completed the course in just over two hours,” Schmitt said. “I was especially proud of my brick because the back has an inscription for the ‘Half-Century Club’ which is for those 50 and over who complete it. The physical fitness work was the hardest of my life but well worth it!”
Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews shared his pride in his Assistant Chief.
“I am extremely proud of Assistant Chief Schmitt,” Matthews told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Admission to the FBINA is a lengthy process which we started in 2018. As an alumni of FBINA #258, I can attest to the value of the training and post graduation expectations to be an industry leader and mentor to police executives. Assistant Chief Schmitt has the latest and best education the industry offers and his FBINA experience will continue to make us better.”
