The Hollister School District has partnered with Smile Programs, mobile dentists who offer in-school dental care.
Students enrolled in Hollister Schools will have an opportunity to access the service beginning Monday, Feb. 27, and lasting through Friday, March 3. Dental care includes a complete dental exam, x-rays, cleaning, fluoride and sealants when necessary, and in some cases, restorative care such as fillings.
All insurance is accepted, including Medicaid and CHIP. For those without insurance, a low-cost self pay option will be available.
Parents interested in registering their children for an in-school dental appointment can visit www.myschooldentist.com or fill out a form on the health services page of the school’s website at www.hollister.k12.mo.us/256724_2. For additional information, contact Nurse Mary Blackwell at (417) 243-4025 or Nurse Brenda Collins at (417) 243-4045.
