The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for vendors to participate in the 2023 Grape & Fall Festival.
The festival, hosted on Historic Downing Street in Hollister, will take place this year on Saturday, Oct. 14. Each year the community gathers to participate in the festivities, which includes various kinds of vendors, food trucks, live music, a 5k color run, Dogs Gone Grape and various other activities including the popular Grape Stomp.
Executive Director of the Hollister Chamber of Commerce John Hagey said while the Grape & Fall Festival is still months out, vendor space is often in high demand.
“The spots will sell out quickly,” Hagey said. “We are already at about 25% to 30% capacity, and it’s only been open for a couple of weeks.”
The cut off deadline for applications is Aug. 31, or until all spaces are filled.
Hagey said the chamber is looking for a mix of vendors for the event.
“We strive for a mix of vendors from non profits, local businesses, craftsmen, and food vendors,” Hagey said. “We typically have around 130 vendors filling Downing Street. We also have some vendor exclusivity, so we don’t necessarily duplicate vendors. For example, we won’t have multiple Scentsy dealers or ice cream vendors, etc. We want to have a variety of things to see and do for everyone that visits;. Crafters and unique product vendors are strongly encouraged to apply.”
Those interested in being a vendor should call the HACC at (417) 334-3050 or visit www.hollisterchamber.net. A direct link to vendor applications can be found at www.hollisterchamber.net/Grape-and-Fall-Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.