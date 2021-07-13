The Stone County Clerk has put in her resignation after seven years in office.
Cindy Elmore served as the Chief Deputy County Clerk for seven years, before she was elected as Stone County Clerk on November 4, 2014. She took office on January 1, 2015. Her resignation will go into effect on July 30.
In a letter published on the Stone County Clerk’s Office website, Elmore posted a letter to residents.
“Dear Citizens of Stone County Missouri, I am officially resigning as the Stone County Clerk effective July 31, 2021. This has been a very difficult decision for me and although my term has not ended, I have full confidence that my staff will be able to continue serving the citizens of Stone County during this transition. I will be moving out of Stone County to take over the family business and assist with other family health issues.”
“It has been a pleasure to work in the County Clerk’s office for over 14 years and an honor to serve as your County Clerk for the last 7. I will miss this beautiful area and the wonderful people that have made it home for me for so many years.”
Elmore said that her and her husband are moving back to her hometown of Lebanon, Missouri.
“I am originally from Lebanon and I have been down here in Stone County for 16 years,” Elmore said. “We are moving back there to help my husband’s family with the family business. Leaving is what I have to do at this time.”
Elmore said with tendering her resignation that leaves a vacancy as county clerk.
“The governor has to appoint someone to finish my term, which will be the end of next year,” Elmore said. “If the governor hasn’t appointed someone by August 1, then (the Stone County) commissioners can appoint an interim county clerk until the governor appoints someone.”
Elmore said that two county workers have reached out for the appointment.
“There are two ladies here at the county who have asked for the appointment,” Elmore said. “One who works in my office, her name is Tina Foster, and she is currently my records clerk. The other is Denise Dickens, (she) is the commissioners administrative assistant.”
Elmore said that Stone County has nothing on the ballot for the August election.
“We are so lucky,” Elmore said. “We are pretty fortunate that we don’t have anything.”
For more information visit stonecountyclerk.com.
