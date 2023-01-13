The planned future construction of a new pavilion has jump started improvements at Hulland Park in Hollister.
According to a release by Hollister city officials, the pavilion is still several years from being built, but smaller improvements will be completed in order to continue adding necessary infrastructure to support the new facility.
To start, 400 feet of new curbing has been added along the east side of the driveway in the park, to establish additional parking and to create islands to protect new street lighting. The drive has also been widened to accommodate two-way traffic.
Improvements for 2023 will include an asphalt overlay on the drive, parking lot and kayak park parking lot and drive. The city will begin looking at construction of a restroom facility, located more centrally in the park for use by the kayak park and main park, as well.
The city is collecting donations to help fund the improvements and to construct the pavilion sooner.
For more information, contact Hollister City Hall at (417) 334-3262.
