The American Red Cross is facing historically low blood supplies heading into the holiday season.
According to a press release from the American Red Cross, donors are urgently needed.
Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year, the release said. Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.
Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible, states the release. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.
The American Red Cross has two blood drives scheduled in Branson between now and Jan. 1. The first of these will take place on Monday, Dec. 20, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 420 West Main Street. The second drive will take place Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel, located at 120 South Wildwood Drive.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, called a RapidPass, on the day of their donation. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To check-in, donors are required to bring a blood donor card, drivers license or two other forms of identification. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.