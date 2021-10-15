The Hollister Tiger Band defended their title at one of Southwest Missouri’s top marching band competitions on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The Hollister Tiger Band Competed in the OZARKO marching festival, at Missouri State University’s Plaster Field in Springfield. The band earned top honors in the Maroon and White Divisions finishing in 1st place for the third year in a row, according to a press release from Hollister School District.
In preliminary competition, the band earned 1st place in the white division and earned outstanding visual and outstanding general effect. In the finals, the band improved their score by 5.1 points, earning them 1st place and outstanding in the categories of music, visual effect, and general effect.
Later this month the Hollister Tiger Band will travel to St. Louis to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional Championship and in November to Indianapolis where they will compete in the Bands of America Grand National Championships.
