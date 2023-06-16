The Table Rock Lake Art Guild will be hosting a free event later this month showcasing more than 30 artists and art vendors.
TRAG will be hosting its 42nd Annual Festival of the Arts Show on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, at the Kimberling Area Library, located at 45 Kimberling Boulevard in Kimberling City, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
The theme for this year’s show is Elements of the Ozarks; Earth, Water, Air and Fire.
On Saturday, the show will be a part of the Kimberling City’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, which will open at noon along Kimberling Boulevard from the art show to the Kimberling City City Hall.
Kimberling City Clerk Laura Cather, who is heading up the Special Events 50th Anniversary Committee, said the event is a great cooperation between the city and TRAG.
“Everyone on the Special Events Committee has been a huge help putting together the event,” Cather said. “We partnered with the Table Rock Art Guild, who is hosting their Annual Festival of Arts Show at the library starting at 10 a.m. Then starting at noon, our event will open and that’s going to be from the library down Kimberling Boulevard ending here at city hall.”
The Table Rock Art Guild is one of the longest running art organizations in SW Missouri and has been a part of Kimberling City since 1980.
For more information visit www.tablerockartgallery.com.
