Golfers and sponsors chipped in money to help students and staff at Reeds Spring Schools.
The Wolf Howl Scramble, which was held on Oct. 3, at Pointe Royale, brought in more than $8,000 to go toward grants for teachers in the district and scholarships for graduates.
The event proceeds will go to the Reeds Spring School Foundation, who will use half of the proceeds to fund classroom grants and the other half to go directly to students in the form of scholarships.
The foundation’s mission is to promote and enhance excellence in education and student success in the Reeds Spring School District by providing financial support for innovative educational projects, according to the district’s website.
The next big fundraiser for the foundation will be PACK NIGHT at Dolly Parton’s Stampede in the spring. Details about PACK NIGHT will be shared in the coming months on the website.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.