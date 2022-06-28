The Branson Board of Aldermen have voted to move their board study sessions to the same night as regularly scheduled Board of Alderman meetings.
The study sessions will take place on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 4:30 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, with the regular Board of Alderman meetings continuing to have a 6 p.m. start time.
“I had discussions with [aldermen] regarding their schedules,” Mayor Larry Milton said at the June 14, 2022 meeting. “I was asked to get some input on…having a study session on the same day as we have aldermen meetings.”
Alderman Cody Fenton said he has no problem with additional study sessions, but noted most aldermen have committee meetings on top of the alderman meetings and study sessions, so combining meetings into the same day helps the strain on their schedules.
“It would also provide the public a chance to attend and listen if they knew it was on the same day as our regular meeting,” Alderman Ruth Denham said.
The difference between a study session and a regular board meeting is study sessions do not have a public comment time and there are no votes taken by the board. The study sessions have a goal of allowing aldermen to hear information from staff or subject matter experts on items which may need more clarification, insight, or discussion.
The study sessions will be streamed live, and the meeting agenda will be available at least 24 hours in advance on the city’s website, BransonMo.gov.
The change will take place starting in July. The board currently has a study session scheduled for June 23, 2022, to discuss issues related to the panhandling and homelessness problems within the city. That session will begin at 1:30 p.m. inside the Council Chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.