A local organization is asking golfers to swing into action to raise money for children programs in Taney and Stone counties.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks is hosting their 21st Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 6.
According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks Stoney Hays, the golf tournament is an opportunity for individuals and businesses to network while supporting the area’s youth.
“We’re very, very excited to get back to normal as much as possible,” said Hays. “Obviously, outdoor events are something that are safer and an opportunity for folks to get out to network and celebrate a good cause. We are glad to be able to do this tournament. It is our 21st annual. It will be a great representation of our local businesses, with corporate sponsors at the event, and folks that support the club whose employees have children that attend the club.”
The golf tournament will have a 10 a.m. shotgun opening at Branson Hills Country Club, according to the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks website.
“It is a beautiful setting, as we know Branson Hills is one of the premier courses in the state,” said Hays. “It has been ranked No. 1 in the last couple years in terms of public courses and we are just so proud to partner with those guys. We are excited about getting outside and having a little bit of fun.”
According to Hays, there are still openings for scoreboard, putting green and beverage cart sponsors at the event, as well as openings for a few more teams.
“We are currently at 32 teams, so they are filling up fast,” said Hays. “The max we will have is 36 teams. Things are looking very good, we are very happy. We would like to find those last few sponsors and teams.”
According to the website, the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks is the only full-time, youth agency in the area and is staffed by youth development professionals. They are open every day after school and all day long during the summer, giving kids a safe, fun place to go until their parents or guardians can pick them up. They serve children at their Branson, Forsyth, and Reeds Spring locations.
“Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks encompasses Taney and Stone County,” said Hays. “We have three operations. We operate in a facility in Branson on Bee Creek Road that serves about 800 children annually. The Branson location sees about 200 plus kids a day. In Forsyth, we have a facility just adjacent to the school. The Forsyth location sees about 400 kids annually, serving about 120 kids a day. We have an operation over in Reeds Spring. In Reeds Spring we see about 350 kids annually and about 120 kids a day.”
The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks is a non-profit youth development organization that is dedicated to fostering a sense of belonging, positive self-esteem, and accomplishment in all kids, according to their website. Club membership is open to all kids ages six to 18, and membership dues are just $30 per year. No child is ever turned away for financial reasons, according to their website.
The golf tournament helps raise money for the club to provide safe programs and opportunities for children to focus on their futures, according to Hays.
“The funds go toward the academic achievement for children everyday after school and throughout the year,” said Hays. “The Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks, is the premiere youth and development organization in the area providing after school academic, healthy lifestyles and character development opportunities for children between the ages of six to 18. Our facilities support our working parents while giving the kids a safe place to focus on their future.”
According to Hays, the annual event is a success each year due to their board of directors and their sponsors.
“I would like to give a special thanks to HCW Properties who hosts the event and is our presenting sponsor there at Branson Hills,” said Hays. “This event is the hard work of our local board of directors who not only govern the organization but ensure that we have the resources to provide youth development opportunities for our children after school here in our community.”
For more information or to register as a sponsor or team visit www.bgcozarks.org/21st-annual-boys-girls-club-of-the-ozarks-charity-golf-tournament/.
