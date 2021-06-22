The mural on Downing Street in downtown Hollister is finished.
The mural on the new retaining wall across from the businesses on Downing Street was a collaboration between the city of Hollister and the Southern Missouri Arts Connection artist and was inspired by the history of the area, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
“It’s done as in the sense that when you look at it, it’s done,” Southern Missouri Arts Connection Art Center Coordinator Christine Riutzel said.
The mural consists of seven sections that were painted by seven different artists. The artists who worked on the mural were Sarah Weisman, Christine Riutzel, Jennifer Manning, Tia Eli Calfee, Lacey Finchum, Zachary Fitz and Meg Wagler.
Riutzel said artists may find things they want to go back and add or change and so certain artists may still add touches to their section of the mural.
“Jennifer had put a lot of gold on there and she wanted to go back and do some more work on hers,” Ruitzel said. “But it is done.”
Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead said the city is pleased with the mural and hopes to have a dedication for the mural in the future.
“We have been able to see Downing Street come to life over the last several years and this will be a unique focal point for the street,” Olmstead said. “You will be able to stand at one end of the mural wall and see something, and maybe next week you will stand at the other end and see something different. It just has that unique value to it.”
Riutzel said the goal for the future is to have Hollister become an artistic hub for the area and start to draw a different crowd of tourists.
“I think that Hollister generally wants to be different from Branson. I think Hollister wants to integrate the visual arts to become indie like Eureka Springs in this area,” Ruitzel said. “I see a lot of people wanting to turn Hollister into something like that.”
Ruitzel said she sees public art benefiting the community, especially the children.
“I never benefited from going to play sports in parks, as a kid,” Ruitzel said. “All of the money that cities put into sports never benefited me because I was an art kid.”
Ruitzel hopes residents will see putting in public art can really impact young, awkward art kids.
“I hope those kids can be inspired to continue to pursue their art because they can visually see that someday their talents can be appreciated,” Ruitzel said. “Growing up in this area, I never saw any (visual) artistic representation. I mean, when you go through rural communities you may see a ‘history of this town’ type mural with things like a farmer and a train and such. Those are nice but for artists to have freedom of creative expression is really important. Those voices need to be heard.”
Ruitzel said Hollister has an opportunity to continue to embrace public art and have more murals and art around town.
“I would like to see the community prioritize art and allow artists the freedom to be a little bit different and outside the box,” Ruitzel said. “I think people think public art can have negative connotations to it, but I don’t think it does. Murals and public art are not graffiti.”
Ruitzel said local businesses should reach out to artists to create something custom and distinctive on their properties.
“I would like business owners to be more open to the idea of transforming their businesses into something unique to stand out,” Ruitzel said. “For them not to be afraid of a little bit of paint on the walls because you can always paint over it.”
Ruitzel said the area has used billboards for business to make themselves known, but that murals can bring in business, as well.
“No one wants to take a picture in front of a billboard but if you put a mural on your wall you become memorable and people will take photos in front of the mural and tag your business,” Riutzel said.
See the original story ‘Artists create unique public art in downtown Hollister’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
