The proposed renewal of the Taney County Wastewater Capital Improvements Half-Cent Sales Tax will appear on the August 3 ballot for voter’s consideration.
Originally proposed on May 3 in the Taney County Commission meeting, Brad Allbritton, the Taney County Regional Sewer District dministrator, said the renewal is meant to ensure that the sales tax does not lapse.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Allbritton said putting the renewal on the August ballot is important for maintaining the sales tax. The renewal of the Taney County Wastewater Capital Improvements Half-Cent Sales Tax would be renewed at sunset on September 30, 2023 and will last for another twenty-five years.
“There is a two year cooling off period that says if the tax is run and expires it can not be run again for two years,” said Allbritton in a May 11 interview. “In the event that the renewal doesn’t pass this year, we would have to wait until 2023 before placing it on the ballot again and that is right on the end of the current tax approval time frame. It is just time to get it on the ballot and put it out to the voters.”
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the half-cent sales tax covers the cost of several programs and projects in the county, as well as helps local cities cover the costs of improvements and updates to their systems.
“The tax helped the Taney County Regional Sewer District and (it) was formed primarily to sewer the areas in the unincorporated parts of the county. That is what they began to do in the 90s when the tax was (first) put in place,” said Allbritton in a May 11 interview.
According to Allbritton, since the tax was placed on the ballot and passed in 1993, it has generated a little over $170 million, which has been vital to sewer infrastructure.
“Half percent of retail sales, essentially, in the county is collected. That’s very important to know this is not an increase, this is just a continuance of an existing tax that’s been in existence since 1993,” said Allbritton at the May 17 commissioner’s meeting. “That money has been put to use and has been a tremendous good for this county in protecting our waters, our drinking water, and our recreational waters.”
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the original time frame of the half-cent sales tax was 10 years, and was voted to be extended in 2003 for another 20 years.
“That allowed the sewer district to really get started in sewering areas in the unincorporated parts of the county, mainly outside of Hollister, Branson and Forsyth,” said Allbritton in a May 11 interview. “It was set to expire in 2003 and the county put it back on the ballot in 2000 to renew it for 20 years. We are in that current 20 year time period.”
According to Allbritton, several of the most recent projects that have been funded by the half-cent sales tax have been especially beneficial. The Short Creek Project, the Lakeshore Project, and the Coon Creek Project all brought in hundreds of new customers that were originally on private treatment facilities.
“The Bee Creek Project would be the largest project completed by the county. That (included) Bee Creek road all the way over to 248, as it turns and goes north out of Branson,” said Allbritton at the May 17 commissioner’s meeting. “That project was around, I believe, $20 million and we had thousands of customers picked up, that were either on private septic systems or a private smaller treatment facility.”
Allbritton brought forward the discussion of how long to renew the half-cent sales tax for at the May 17 commissioner’s meeting. According to Allbritton, the benefit of another twenty-five years compared to twenty is having the flexibility needed for future projects.
According to Jonas Arjes, executive director of the Taney County Partnership, Taney County municipalities were initially hesitant with the increase from 20 to 25 years, but after further discussion were in agreement of the benefits of a longer term.
“As far as fiduciary responsibility and the opportunities that a bonding timeline would be in 20 years, (this) allows the district more flexibility, and to really see what the needs are looking forward,” said Arjes.
“A typical bond term for a sewer project is 20 years and I don’t anticipate bonding anything initially in the next year or two,” said Allbritton at the May 17 commissioner’s meeting. “But if we were to need to do that, say within the next five to seven years, then that would give us plenty of time to still have 20 years of the tax in place to pay off those bonds for future projects. That is the best benefit of having (it be) twenty five year on this ballot.”
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Allbritton said another benefit of the half-cent sales tax is that the cost is not only paid by Taney County residents, but also by tourists.
“The tourists pay a pretty good portion of that. The tourists are a great economic stimulus for the area,” said Allbritton in a May 11 interview.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Allbritton encouraged Taney County residents to see the environmental and financial benefits of the half-cent sales tax and its uniqueness.
“There is not only an environmental benefit, but a financial benefit by using that tax to make improvements and upgrades that otherwise would have to be paid for by user rates, taking out a bond or long term loans,” said Allbritton in a May 11 interview. “It is a pretty unique thing. It does so much good in Taney County to keep our waters clean.”
Allbritton has more projects planned out in the future that he hopes will be funded through the renewal of the Taney County Wastewater Capital Improvements Half-Cent Sales Tax, that will provide the funds to perform those projects.
“The sales tax is doing well right now with the economy, but it’s needed because we want to continue the work of the sewer in the county,” said Allbritton at the May 17 commissioner’s meeting. “The master plan was updated and shows many projects, $140 million worth of future sewer projects. That’s not including upgrading the existing infrastructure for the district, or municipalities’ use of government funds over that period of time.”
For more information on TCSD visit tcrsd.org/.
Check out the original article ‘Taney County may see sewer tax on August ballot’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
