Southern Missouri Arts Connection volunteers are busy putting the finishing touches on their renovated classroom space.
SMAC received a $3,000 Plugged-In Grant from White River Valley Electric to enhance community outreach, which they used to update and renovate the communal classroom space at their location at 7 Downing Street in Hollister. SMAC, along with the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting a ribbon cutting for the newly updated classroom space on Monday, April 25, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Founded in 2014, SMAC’s mission is to connect the arts and community for the enrichment of all. The location features a window front gallery, the newly renovated classroom and communal area in the middle of the building, and five SMAC artist member private studio spaces.
The vision for the three areas of the SMAC building (gallery, classroom, and studio rentals) emerged from Board President and Programming Chair Tenille Blair-Neff because of her time working at a community studio space in New York.
“I found the community atmosphere and connectedness inspiring. It helped me grow as an artist in profound ways,” Blair-Neff said.
In 2020, the location began offering a monthly gallery exhibit after a Phase 1 volunteer driven renovation, according to a press release. SMAC member Jenni Fansler created design concepts and initiated the start of the project, paid for by SMAC. Since 2020 the middle of the building has served as a makeshift classroom with donated supplies and furniture.
“It was just a hodgepodge of generous donor donations. We had cabinets that wouldn’t close, but it worked for a while and we were just so grateful for everyone who donated to make the classroom a space we could utilize,” Blair-Neff told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We needed to have functional space so we worked with what we had. All artists know how to creatively make things happen, while being fiscally responsible. We worked with what we had, we upcycled, and our talented artists and volunteers made it a workable classroom area.”
Blair-Neff said the SMAC Board knew they wanted to update the classroom to add storage, give more floor space and make the area more inviting and practical.
“When we just moved into this building, we didn’t have a lot of money. We just had to get it up and running, so we just grabbed what we could put together. With this Plugged-In Grant, we were able to be more thoughtful, more intentional, and figure out ways to maximize the space so that we could fit more students in the classroom,” Blair-Neff said. “One of the things we had to do with the grant is making sure the community has access to the space. With the renovation we’re able to increase our classes and our class sizes. The grant has allowed us to do it here.”
Carla Bradley, SMAC board member and grant chair, said the grant from the WRVEC allowed the organization to revamp the space to be more efficient for its needs.
The newly renovated classroom community space features a stainless steel sink and counter, mosaic backsplash, two modern loveseats, LED lighting, shelving with organized storage bins and other updates to store supplies for classes. Another main draw, according to the release, is the addition of lockers which artists can rent to store their supplies to use in the space when there isn’t an event or class going on.
“We have it set up to make the space more workable. The industrial shelves have allowed us to move things off the floor and get more organized,” Bradley said. “We have the tables and counter for a space for artists, students and instructors to use. We have the new stainless steel sink, which is easy clean-up. The backsplash was created by Christine (Riutzel) and Mary (Evelyn Tucker).”
According to the release, SMAC has relied on the support of volunteers to renovate the classroom space. Bradley wrote the grant to help get funding. To complete Phase 2 with the grant funding from WRVEC Plugged-In Grant, SMAC Vice President and Art Center Coordinator Christine Riutzel collaborated with Board Member and Gallery Chair Mary Evelyn Tucker. Other board members have joined in and are finalizing the project, including Jennifer Smythe, Treasurer Anthony Hunter and Blair-Neff.
Blair-Neff said one of the main focuses of the renovation was freeing up space for the classroom.
“The sink and counter are wonderful. Even the few classes we’ve had in here, since we’ve done this part, the instructors have all said, ‘Oh my goodness, that is awesome.’ They love it because they can set all the materials out there. People can just go and get them and it frees all this space for the classroom,” Blair-Neff said. “There’s so much more space.”
Direct results of the grant will be a 20% increase in class offerings, 10% larger class sizes, opportunities for artists to utilize the space for individual and group art experiences, and monthly use of space which is artistically designed for overflow of gallery events, according to the release. This will result in improved viability of commercial areas and enhancement of the business environment, improvement of community appearance, and increased employment and economic opportunities for artists.
“Since we have so many gallery openings, we have one opening a month, and they’re more and more popular, we can use this space,” Blair-Neff said. “We have the Vintage Paris Coffee cart at the opening. Now, right, so we can convert this space into a lounge area where people can sit around, drink coffee, talk and visit with the artist.”
SMAC serves the community of all ages and backgrounds, inviting professional artists, emerging artists, and beginners. Exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public, a hallmark of SMAC’s community support as a nonprofit organization.
“We have artists at all skill levels and ranges. We have young artists right out of high school. We have the really young ones taking part in our kids’ classes. We have new artists and seasoned artists,” Blair-Neff said. “It is really nice.”
For more information visit www.smac-art.org.
