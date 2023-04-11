Taney County Ambulance District recently provided training to staff on newly acquired equipment, which will give responders valuable and needed time during medical emergencies.
The new equipment, called EleGARD, is a positioning device used to elevate the patient’s head and thorax during airway management as well as manual CPR, manual CPR adjuncts, CPR with the LUCAS Chest Compression System and patient transport.
TCAD Public Information Officer Johnathan Tudor said the system will be helpful to responders in saving lives.
“We’re very excited to deploy the Elegard CPR device,” Tudor said. “EleGARD is a heads up CPR device. CPR was first started in the late 1800’s or early 1900’s. Research has been going on ever since on how to perfect it. We discovered that not only did you need chest compressions, you also needed some airway. And so mouth to mouth CPR came along, along with mouth to mouth came along in the mid to late 1960’s. You lay the patient flat on a good, hard surface, do compressions and give mouth to mouth. That really hasn’t changed since the 1960’s, so heads up CPR is very new. Research has been going on for almost 20 years, but it’s just now getting to the field. And we’re very excited about that.”
Tudor said there is an advantage to having the patient’s head elevated during life saving measures.
“We’re actually increasing the intracranial pressure in their head significantly above safe levels by laying someone flat and doing CPR,” Tudor said. “ So this the Heads Up CPR, what it does, it elevates the patient to 30 degrees, which allows blood to naturally drain out of the brain and new blood to go into the brain through compressions.”
Tudor continued, explaining medics also have concern for not only saving the patient’s life, but for the quality of life they will experience after treatment.
“The chances of cardiac arrest survival, being discharged from the hospital and neurologically intact nationwide, is less than 5%,” Tudor said. “With the EleGARD system and all the steps that go into that as well as high quality bystander CPR, we can push 30% to 50% of these patients who go into sudden cardiac arrest and who are discharged, neurologically intact from the hospital. That’s the key takeaway; not only do we want to save a patient, we want them to have a good quality of life afterwards. It’s one thing to successfully get pulses. It’s another thing for that patient to walk out of the hospital under their own power and be able to go back to their family and live an enjoyable life.”
According to Tudor, TCAD is the first ambulance service in Missouri to get the equipment and to deploy it to all of its trucks. A total of 12 devices were purchased for 12 ambulances, at a cost of approximately $76,000.
“Getting that equipment to the patient in the right amount of time is important,” Tudor said. “If we only had one and it’s across the county, it’s not going to do any good. That’s why we want one on every single ambulance, so that as soon as the truck gets there, we’re ready to go with it. The EleGARD system, when combined with the LUCAS (chest compression) device, frees up some time for responders to take care of other items that need to be taken care of on the scene so we don’t have to have someone dedicated to doing compressions. The best person doing CPR is only going to be able to do CPR for about two minutes before they’re fatigued to the point they cannot do quality CPR. If we’re doing manual compressions, that requires a lot of people to be there. By using the LUCAS device combined with EleGARD, it frees up those people to be able to take care of other things. Lives in Taney County will be saved because of this equipment, and because of our ability to deploy it countywide, on every truck.”
Tudor said training on the devices will continue, and all trucks should be equipped by the end of April or beginning of May. For more information, visit www.tcad.net or call (417) 334-6586.
