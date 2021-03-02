Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge 2597 to host a paint night. The guided paint night event is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at The Gateway in Forsyth.
Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce administrative assistant Carol Campbell said, “We are hoping this will be an ongoing event for our area. March 5 is going to be our trial run to see if there is enough interest to keep it going.”
The Elks National Foundation matched a grant that the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce received from Senior Age of Taney County to be able to host this event, according to Campbell.
The cost to attend the event is $25. This fee includes all supplies for the 11x14 canvas painting, snacks, and drinks.
“We are so pleased with the support we have received from everyone. We have had donations from businesses and residents that have helped us be able to do this event,” said Campbell.
Space is limited. If interested reservations can be made by calling the Forsyth Area Chamber’s office. 417-546-2741
