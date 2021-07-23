Pizza By The Slice treated hundreds to free pizza on Wednesday, July 21, as they hosted a special “Free Slice Day” to celebrate their opening.
Restaurant owner Blake Robbins told Branson Tri-Lakes News on a normal day the business sells 300 to 400 slices.
“Total slices we’ve gone through already today is 600, and it’s only 2 o’clock,” Robbins said. “And we’re going to be open until 9!”
Robbins said not all of the slices were given away, but he had planned to give away 750 free slices of pizza throughout the day. He estimated of the 600 slices served by 2 p.m., about 350 slices were given away free.
Robbins said several times during the lunch hour, the line was out the door and down the sidewalk.
Thursday morning, Robbins said they had given away 826 free slices of pizza and sold an additional 300, more than tripling their usual daily slice output.
Pizza by the Slice is located at 482 Branson Landing Blvd. Unit 103 and opened in June 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.