In the summer of 2020 overnight parking recreational vehicles on theater property in the city of Branson became a hot topic of conversation.
Now, recommendations have been made by the Branson Planning and Development Department and approved unanimously by the Planning Commission, at their March 2 virtual meeting, to add amendments to Branson Municipal Code to address the possible negative outcome this topic could present to neighboring properties.
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, these amendments are a result of the recommendations that have been provided by the Planning Commission and from survey results gathered from the theaters.
The recommendations for Chapter 94 of the Branson Municipal Code are as follows:
- Create a definition for motor home and copy the definition for recreational motor vehicle from Chapter 86.
- Create use standards to allow overnight parking of a recreational motor vehicle or motor home within a theater property: only a single recreational motor vehicle or motor home shall be allowed as a permitted use; more than one shall require approval of a special use permit; must be parked within an approved off-street parking area, and to the rear or side of the primary structure; shall be limited to three occurrences per year, and a maximum of seven consecutive days per occurrence.
According to the report, these changes will officially allow for increased, future opportunities for recreational motor vehicles/motor homes to be parked overnight within theater properties.
“We looked at this a couple different ways and tried to keep it simple (while) trying to open up the opportunities,” said Director of Planning and Development Joel Hornickel. “The first changes we’re proposing are just simply adding two definitions to Chapter 94; the first one being for a motor home and second one being for a recreational motor vehicle. The second definition is actually carried over from Chapter 83. We never want to create multiple definitions for the same thing within code, so (we’re) trying to be consistent from that point.
“Essentially (the second definition) is allowing - a motor vehicle that has been modified that includes temporary housing quarters but also sleeping and eating facilities. It’s not just a vehicle that provides one of those things, it must provide all of those facilities to meet this definition.”
In regards to recommendation one, the definitions are as follows:
- Motor home means a motor vehicle designed to provide temporary living quarters, and built on or permanently attached to a self-propelled motor vehicle chassis or on a chassis cap or van that is an integral part of the complete vehicle.
- Recreational motor vehicle means any motor vehicle, including motor homes, designed, constructed, or substantially modified so that it may be used and is used for the purposes of temporary housing quarters, including therein sleeping and eating facilities which are either permanently attached to the motor vehicle or attached to a unit which is securely attached to the motor vehicle.
According to Hornickel, the Planning and Development Department believes these definitions are broad enough for the appropriate recreational vehicles to fall within these definitions and won’t cause a negative effect to surrounding properties.
According to Hornickel, within the Branson Municipal Code, recreational vehicles are mentioned in Chapter 38 - Environment, Chapter 86 - Traffic and Vehicles and 94 - Zoning.
The report states that while Chapter 38 provides regulations for their use in floodplain areas and Chapter 94 allows for their use in campgrounds and vehicle parks, it is within Chapter 86 where their use is only allowed within the parking lot of a business during hours of operation, or overnight within an establishment designated for camping.
Modifications will be necessary in Chapter 86 of the Branson Municipal Code in the future, according to the report.
Background:
According to the report, no past requests had been made to creatively challenge the city’s regulations pertaining to this topic until last year (summer 2020).
During the May 5, 2020 and July 7, 2020 Planning Commission meetings, a request was made for a Special Use Permit to operate a campground and vehicle park within a property which included a theater and was zoned Community Commercial to provide the property owner with the opportunity to have recreational vehicles within their property overnight.
After both requests were denied by the Planning Commission, staff was asked to explore the topic to determine if opportunities could be created to better address what had been requested.
During the November 3, 2020 Planning Commission meeting, staff provided background, research, and some consideration for potential regulations on this topic.
Staff was also asked to reach out to the local theaters to gather their input. As a result, an 11-question survey was created and distributed to the 35 area theaters on December 9, 2020. After approximately two weeks, staff had received 14 responses which were then presented to the Planning Commission during their January 5, 2021 meeting, according to the report.
The results of the study showed the following:
- 64% have had overnight parking
- 86% felt theaters should be allowed to have overnight parking
- 56% had overnight parking three times or less
- 78% had overnight parking seven days or less per occurrence
- 78% had only one vehicle parked per occurrence
- No change had more support than not allowing overnight parking
- Special Use Permit ranked higher than a Temporary Use Permit as a process to obtain parking permission
This item is planned to come before the Board of Aldermen for its first reading in the near future.
Visit ‘Agendas and Minutes’ under the ‘Government’ tab at bransonmo.gov for more information.
