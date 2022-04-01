Great Southern Bank customers in Kimberling City will have a new, temporary place to do their banking as a new center is being constructed.
Great Southern Bank will begin construction of a new Kimberling City banking center in April. This new banking center will provide more space for customers to collaborate with their bankers and feature a fresh, modern design. The new banking center will be constructed where the current building stands, located at 14309 State Highway 13. During construction, the bank will operate out of a temporary banking center, according to a press release from Great Southern Bank.
Beginning Monday, April 4, the temporary office, which will be located on the current lot, will feature a lobby and drive thru. The press release states the biggest change during construction will be the way customers enter and exit the parking lot; enter the parking lot from Hodges Way and exit the parking lot using Highway OO.
“The construction of a new Kimberling City banking center is a positive step for our company. This new facility reinforces our commitment to serve the banking needs of Kimberling City customers in the years ahead, and it will provide them with a better banking experience,” President and CEO Joseph W. Turner said in the release. “We look forward to welcoming Kimberling City customers to their new banking center later this year.”
The new office, which is scheduled to open later this year, will feature a full-service lobby, safe deposit boxes, teller area, drive-thru lanes and an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM). In addition to functioning as an ATM, ITMs allow customers to speak with a live associate who can assist with making deposits, cashing checks to the penny, making a loan payment, and much more.
“The new building will feature a fresh, modern design and will be built where our current office is located,” Great Southern Bank Communications Manager Christopher Wormington said in an email. “We’ll begin demolishing the existing building in early April, and we expect to open the new banking center in late 2022.”
For more information visit www.GreatSouthernBank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.