City officials, along with members of the Braden family and Hollister Pickleball Club came together the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 1, for the official ribbon cutting of the Roger and Becky Braden Recreational Complex pickleball courts.
The courts are a part of the latest additions and improvements to an area on Myrtle Avenue in Hollister, next to the Trinity Christian Academy. The Braden family donated property to be used for the recreational complex which will consist of the pickleball courts and other future improvements including an updated playground area, pavilion and trails. Parking has been added to the complex where a part of the old school building previously existed. The slab left from the school building was used for the parking area.
Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton attended the pickleball court ribbon cutting and expressed his thanks for all of the hard work that has gone into the project.
“There’s been a lot of people here who have done a lot of work to get this to where it is. There’ve been a lot of folks in our parks department, our parks board, that have done a lot of work to get this to look as good as it did. I think we were out here, maybe three months ago, when we first started all this. The brand new parking lot that everybody thinks we just poured, that’s the slab of an old building that couldn’t look any nicer as a parking lot than it does today,” Patton said. “So thank you all for being here. We appreciate it. We hope that you will come back and spend a lot of time out here and enjoy these pickleball courts and the rest of the stuff as it gets added and keep up with our Facebook page. There’s a lot more to come.”
Hollister Park Board Chairman Tom Linkous said the progress of the pickleball courts is owed to help and commitment from members of the community.
“It’s a privilege to serve for a city that will provide activities and facilities such as this community. It’s also an honor to be part of that community that is willing to give your time, your money, your labor, to work on projects,” Linkous said. “This is a perfect example that when everybody comes together and works for a common cause, you do great things like this. So again, I want to thank everybody for their hard work and dedication. Our new Hollister Pickleball Club was a huge part of why this has progressed as quickly as it has. They are responsible for helping with some of the manpower and the labor to make this happen.”
Hollister Pickleball Club Member Sandy Leech reiterated the appreciation for community involvement in the project.
“I came across a short story. And in honor of Brian Wilson, who always tells the story, I’m gonna tell it to you and it’s about a man from India. It was in the 1960s. They lived in this small village, and for work the closest big town was over the mountain paths. So there was this big group of mountains and to get to medical care and school and all these other things, it took three hours to go over this dangerous mountain pass,” Leech said. “And one day his wife was traveling to town over this mountain pass. She fell and she got injured. Luckily, she was able to hike out with her injury. But what that did, is that spurred him towards a mission. And what he wanted to do was create a path through these mountains so they could get through safely and more quickly. The only other way around the mountains was 75 miles, and it took a full day’s journey. So he started; this one man, one mission. And guess what? He accomplished his mission. It took him 22 years, and he carved a pathway through the mountains. So that was one man and one mission.”
Leech continued, “The reason I tell that story is here’s what I wonder. I wonder if he had had a group of people, a team of people to help, how much more quickly that mountain pass would have been cleared. We would not have been able to do that without the involvement of all of those people. Instead of one man, one mission, we have one team and one mission. And I’m just super blessed that we’ve had so many people jump in.”
After talking about some of the improvements and those involved in making them happen, Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss asked the community to stay involved.
“This is your park, and I’m going to ask you to be good stewards of that. And please help us take care of these things and all the parks across the community so that the least of us, the most vulnerable, can use our parks just like the most capable,” Ziegenfuss said. “So that’s my appeal to you today in this milestone. This is a huge step forward. So again, for your part in this and your part in the future, I’m going to thank you sincerely now from the staff. We all appreciate your efforts.”
Chairman of the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce John Hagey closed off the pre-ribbon cutting remarks.
“It’s always an exciting day when we get to dedicate a space that’s been brought to our community. This is just another fine example of that and all the green spaces across the city of Hollister. A huge thank you to the Braden family and to the city of Hollister for always finding a way to bring us together and just show us what community is all about,” Hagey said. “So that is what we’re here about today; dedicating this beautiful park.”
Following comments, city officials gathered with members of the Braden family and members of the park board and Hollister Pickleball Club for the ribbon cutting. Afterwards, Mayor Patton served the inaugural pickleball serve, officially opening the courts to the public. Members of the Hollister Pickleball Club were on hand to give lessons and show onlookers how to play the game.
More information about the Hollister Pickleball Club can be found on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.