The May 2021 city of Branson Employee of the Month award was presented to Firefighters Truman Hosiner and Christian Salley, Captain Clark Bogle and Engineer Brien Reinke of Branson Fire-Rescue.
This award was designed to recognize employees who have gone above and beyond, and whose performance exemplifies the city of Branson’s values.
According to the press release provided by the city of Branson, earlier this year, these men took care of a veteran at a local motel who was in a stressful situation. The veteran accidentally broke off a shower valve trying to get out and it flooded the room and all his luggage, including all of his clothes. Not only did the elderly man need help to get out of the shower, but he was also being evicted from the motel due to the flooding.
This Branson Fire-Rescue team could have gotten him out of the shower and left, but instead worked for several hours to find the veteran another motel, get him a ride there and found him some dry clothing. These men went above and beyond by serving this veteran and exemplifying the city of Branson’s values of excellence, volunteerism, and service.
This award was presented at the May 11 regular Branson Board of Aldermen meeting.
