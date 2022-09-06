The city of Hollister’s fall festival season is soon approaching, with the State of the Ozarks Fest happening Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Hollister’s historic Downing Street.
Joshua Heston, founder of State of the Ozarks, said the festival offers a combination of traditional and contemporary aspects.
“Our goal with the State of the Ozarks is always to preserve and celebrate the outdoors. And the preservation aspect makes sense to people in terms of history and culture and traditional craftsmanship,” Heston said. “The celebration aspect of it is very contemporary focused, and that is something that I think makes the festival a lot quirkier, a lot more eccentric, and sometimes just a lot more fun.”
Heston said there will be some familiar activities at the festival.
“We’re definitely gonna have some returning favorites. The Order of the Red Boar will be returning. They are scheduled to fight at noon and 5 p.m. on the main square. And I think it’s important to note in regards to the Red Boar, that it really is a fight. It’s controlled, but it really is a combat sport, and consequently they do not last long,” Heston said. “They’re wearing between 50 to 80 to 100 pounds of padding and armor, and it will probably be, fingers crossed, 70 and 91 degrees. If you arrive five minutes late to the fight, they’re not going to redo it for you. Right? If you’re late, you missed it. You can wait until five o’clock and if you’re late to that, you missed it for this year.”
Heston said Feast of the Goblin King from Hartville will return this year, as well. He said they have been a part of the festival every year from the very beginning. The Feast of the Goblin King is a renaissance and live action roleplay event, and involves food and goblins. Heston said it’s fun to watch both groups interact.
Nathan Metzger will be at the festival, with his telegraph operating equipment set up in the depot.
“Nathan collects and uses historic telegraph operating equipment. He has one of the original keys from the Hollister depot and he’s going to set it up online. He is going to be operating over the internet,” Heston said. “There are groups across the United States that still run, that maintain the historical code. And he is going to be set up and transmitting.
“It definitely is a dying art. Not terribly long ago, Nathan logged on and began transmitting using the Hollister code for the first time. And a very elderly gentleman, I believe in Kansas, responded back and said, ‘You know, I haven’t seen that code since the 1950s.’ I would encourage people to walk up to the depot and visit with Nathan and take photos and just soak in the history of that reality. He has pictures of where the telegraph operator was in the depot and so we’re gonna move some chairs around and he’s gonna set up in the exact same spot.”
Kirk Lewis, a local blacksmith, will also be returning and Branson Karate will be doing demonstrations. Premiere Dance Academy will be present as well, along with live music, crafts and various types of vendors.
Heston said one of the great things about the State of the Ozarks Fest is that it offers an opportunity for visitors to broaden their horizons.
“I really believe that when you bring a lot of people into a space and expose them to a lot of diverse things, there’s going to be things that they don’t know that they would like,” Heston said.
“The festival’s growth has been fun to watch, as well as the relationships it has built with the community and the city of Hollister,” Heston said.
“I’m just thrilled to have watched it grow so much in six years, and the fact that it’s hard to find parking on Friday night [in downtown Hollister],” Heston said. “And that still our businesses are locally owned, and locally curated. We all know each other, just as the larger community is huge. I also really want to emphasize how incredibly awesome it is, in terms of working with the city of Hollister. I don’t believe I could do this as it is in any other town. Not throwing rocks at anybody right here; just flat out any other town in America. Their open door policy and their willingness to work with people is just as phenomenal. I have an enormous amount of gratitude for city administration, city staff, city works and public works. City council, you know; that makes it possible to do these things.”
For more information about State of the Ozarks Fest, visit the website at www.stateoftheozarks.net or visit their Facebook page.
