The University of Missouri Extension recently recognized community leaders and volunteers with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program with a recognition lunch at Golden Corral in Branson.
The individuals were recognized for providing free tax assistance to low and moderate income families in Taney County.
In 2023, VITA volunteers assisted over 1,115 low and moderate-income families with free tax preparation at two locations: United Methodist Church in Branson, and the Taney County Extension Office in Forsyth.
VITA volunteers prepared more than 2,356 federal and state tax returns for taxpayers. Families received $575,272 in Federal Income Tax refunds, including $181,219 in EIC, and $287,715 in state refunds. Additionally, the taxpayers saved $257,400 in tax preparation fees. The economic impact of the VITA programs to the economy of Taney County is estimated at over $2.1 million.
The VITA Volunteers were recognized for their years of service and contributing more than 917 volunteer hours to the program. According to Taney County VITA Site Coordinator for the University of Missouri Extension Jody LeMaster, the economic savings in volunteer time by the VITA volunteers is estimated at $29,160.
Taxpayers served by the program received education when having their tax returns prepared, which included an explanation of clients’ tax return credits they received, why they may not have gotten credits and why and how to adjust withholding.
Taney County volunteers included Ken Carr, Jorge Cortez, Robert Davis, Shannon Eby, John Gillispie, Broden LeMaster, and Andrew Marglin. Special recognition was given toLeMaster, who has served 20 years with the VITA program.
In a press release, special thanks were given to Taney County MU Extension Administrative Assistant Lynda LaRocque, for her efforts in scheduling clients for tax appointments and many other behind the scene tasks to help make the VITA program successful.
Gratitude was also expressed towards the United Methodist Church in Branson for allowing the use of their facilities in Branson. Taney County Commissioners were recognized for funding the VITA program in Taney County as well. The VITA program is provided by a grant partnership between the IRS and the University of Missouri Extension.
LeMaster said the success of the program falls to both sides; the volunteers and the clients.
“The volunteers hold such an important role in the program. They are one on one with the clients, they prepare the taxes, listen to people on some of their worst days and on some of their best days,” LeMaster said. “(The clients) trust us with something that is very important to them. They have been there on the best of days and stood by on the days when computers didn’t work, printers didn’t work, and days are just behind.”
LeMaster said the program allows clients to spend the money they’d have to use on tax preparation on things they need, like food, gas and other life expenses.
“In this day we all live in, it is still good to get something free,” LeMaster said. “It still makes me happy when people are surprised with their refund, and how happy they are. I also take pride in helping them with things they need help with when things are not as happy with their refund. It makes me feel good to help these people. Everyone loves to be needed. I believe I need this program as much as they need us.”
Lemaster said the program is for everyone; young kids, young families, middle aged families, singles and seniors, and everyone in between.
“We have income limits but, to be honest, they are pretty high, and we still work with that too. It is always best to just come and find out if we can help you, before just paying someone,” LeMaster said.
For more information, call the University of Missouri Taney County Extension office at (417) 546-4431 or email taneyco@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.