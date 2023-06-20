The area is getting ready to celebrate the birth of the country with Fourth of July displays.
Here is a list of Fourth of July displays scheduled to take place across Stone and Taney County:
- On Friday, June 23, Hilltop Church in Crane will host its display.
- Taneyville will host its display on Saturday, June 24.
- On Sunday, June 25, College of the Ozarks will have its annual C of O Honors America.
- First Baptist Church in Galena will host its display on Wednesday, June 28.
- On Saturday, July 1, Galena at the Y-Bridge will host a display.
- Crane will host a display at their baseball fields on Saturday, July 1.
- The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Fire Burst in Kimberling City on Sunday, July 2.
- The Chateau on the Lake in Branson will host its fireworks display on Sunday, July 2.
- The Branson Landing’s 16th Annual Liberty Light Up with display and concert will be held on Monday, July 3. The Liberty Light Up Concert will feature Damsel, then The Dirty Saints, and followed by fireworks over Lake Taneycomo. The Beer Garden will open at 6:30 p.m. on the Landing before the concert and is sponsored by Wil Fischer Budweiser.
- On Tuesday, July 4, the city of Rockaway Beach will host its Annual Rock’in 4th of July display.
- On Tuesday, July 4, the city of Hollister will host its 70th Annual Fireworks Celebration.
All of these displays are free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.