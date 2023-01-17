Hollister City Council recently approved the purchase for upgrades to the Braden Recreational Complex playground.
The current equipment, likely from the early 1980s, will be replaced by a new playground structure suitable for 2 to 5 year olds as well as 6 to12 year olds. Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead received a quote for the equipment from Play & Park Structures, a company which specializes in playground equipment.
The structure will cost $57,083.71, which includes border timbers, an engineered wood fiber fill for around the structure, freight, site prep, installation and clean up. The equipment is being purchased at a 45% discount, with a savings of $22,000. Play & Park Structures holds the state contract for Missouri, which allows the city to purchase through them without a formal bid process. In addition to the new structure, the old equipment will be removed.
In a memo regarding the Braden Complex, Olmstead mentioned some of the improvements which have taken place, as well as upcoming plans for the park.
“This year, the Braden Recreational Complex has been a focus in Ward II. With the donation of the old elementary school, we were able to add parking and clean up a dangerous building. Through our partnership with the Hollister Pickleball Club, we converted one tennis court into four Pickleball courts, which have been warmly welcomed by the community,” the memo said. “Additional phases of improvements include walking trails, restrooms, a shade pavilion and new playground equipment.”
For updates regarding park upgrades, visit www.cityofhollister.com or download the city’s mobile app.
