Children can receive a sweet treat at College of the Ozarks for reciting the Pledge of Allegiance on selected dates in July.
The Nettie Marie College Creamery, located in The Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks, is rewarding children with an ice cream cone for reciting the Pledge of Allegiance from memory as part of the I Pledge Project. They will give one complimentary scoop of homemade ice cream to children ages 12 and under in exchange for reciting the Pledge of Allegiance by memory from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 20 and July 27.
“I Pledge is a program that The Keeter Center has been dedicated to participating in for many years,” Director of Sales and Marketing at The Keeter Center Mollie Crawford said. “We value patriotic education at College of the Ozarks, and this is one way we like to show appreciation to young children for learning the Pledge of Allegiance and reciting it by memory. Our students at The Keeter Center enjoy interacting with children and serving them a scoop of complimentary ice cream, which is made fresh from milk from our campus dairy. We are honored to see little ones show their appreciation for our country, and to have the opportunity to serve our community in this way.”
The idea for the I Pledge Project came to fruition when Savannah, GA ice cream business owner Stratton Leopold desired to produce a national ice cream event to underscore the importance of patriotism among youth. According to the I Pledge Project website, the idea was originally suggested by a Leopold’s Ice Cream customer.
“We couldn’t believe the enthusiasm this generated from kids and parents alike,” Leopold said. “What a positive way to celebrate National Ice Cream month, which falls in July.”
To take the program to a national level, Leopold shares promotional materials with ice cream shops across America at no charge.
To read more about the I Pledge Project, visit www.ipledgeforicecream.com. To learn more about the Nettie Marie College Creamery, visit www.keetercenter.edu/Dine/Creamery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.