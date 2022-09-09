The 2022 Color Me Grape 5K fun run is slated to take place Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. in Historic Downtown Hollister.
Participants will trek through downtown Hollister, while spectators douse them in an array of vivid colors. The race is sponsored and organized by the Rotary Club of Hollister, and all registration fees are used to assist local non-profits.
This year’s proceeds will benefit the Berkley Leonard family. Berkley, who has been fighting a battle since she was born at 27 weeks, weighed 1 pound 14 ounces and was 13 inches long at birth. She has required a ventilator to help her breathe due to bronchopulmonary dysplasia. More information on baby Berkley and her family’s journey can be found on the Facebook page, “Prayer Warriors for Baby Berkley”.
Each participant in the Color Me Grape 5K fun run will receive a swag bag with a t-shirt, sunglasses, bag of color and a Fritz’s Adventure ticket. A Hurts Donut will await them at the finish line, as well.
Shirts are only guaranteed for the first 100 runners and those who wish to participate need to sign up soon by visiting the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce website or by going to the Color Me Grape Facebook page.
