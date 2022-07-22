The City of Hollister’s 9-1-1 calls will now be dispatched through the Taney County Sheriff’s Department as part of an intergovernmental dispatch agreement.
“This decision was made when it was realized that those who reside and travel through our great city would be better served with the resources of the Taney County Sheriff's Department involved in police response,” stated a press release from the Hollister Police Department.
Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss said at the Thursday, July 21, Board of Aldermen meeting the transition was almost effortless thanks to the work of the Hollister Police Department, the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and city staff.
Traditionally, when a person in Hollister dialed 9-1-1, the call would go to the sheriff’s department and then be forwarded to the Hollister Police Department, only after it was determined a Hollister Police Officer was needed to respond to the emergency. Now the sheriff’s department still receives the initial call, but they will dispatch Hollister Police Officers, which will eliminate steps and save time.
“It makes us more efficient. You know non-emergency call response is one thing, but emergency response is where it's at,” Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “In the past when you called 911 the call went to Taney County. Taney County fielded the call before it was transferred to us. That took time right. Then when the call was transferred, a Hollister dispatcher had to understand what was going on. That took time and then we had to dispatch patrol to location. Now that one step of transferring the call to Hollister dispatch is gone. So now when you call 911 it goes to the county and they dispatch the patrol.”
Schmidt said the new system will hopefully alleviate some of the stress for residents during an emergency.
“As you can imagine if you have an emergency and you're talking to one person, explaining yourself and then you get transferred and have to talk to another person, explaining yourself further that can add to your anxiety in the situation,’ Schmidt said. “This eliminates the transfer so you can keep talking to the first person about whatever your emergency is, and it should be less stressful. Taney County can then dispatch us out to the location and that too will be a quicker response.”
There is also a change for non-emergency calls, which will also be dispatched through Taney County, with three options for callers. Option #1 will direct you to the Taney County Dispatch for non-emergency response. Option #2 will provide prompts for Hollister Police Administrative Services. This is where you will address questions to our records department or to leave a message for a Hollister Police Officer. Option #3 will connect you with a public works associate for after-hours assistance with utilities, such as a water leak. Hollister City Hall should still be contacted for utility concerns during normal business hours.
At the meeting, Ziegenfuss said the system for the after-hours assistance with utilities option already had a call dispatched, and was successful in the way it was managed.
“I think the non-emergency calls this morning, about 3:30 a.m. about the major water line blow up in Birdcage Walk, we did find out that residents can find their way down the phone tree to find the on-call guy,” Ziegenfuss said. “The only thing that's a little different is before the call got dispatched and he (the on-call worker) had one phone call and he went out to the problem. Then dispatch would have taken all of the other 45 phone calls between three and five in the morning. This time, the on-call guy got the other 45 phone calls. So he has a full appreciation for what it's like to be a dispatcher. But at any rate, there was no problem (for residents) to find their way through to get some help. For water pressure and those types of things. So that was probably a pretty significant test of whether that was going to work or not. (Hollister) Public Works did an extraordinary job of responding to this because we were all kind of waiting to see how this first call out would go…by 10:30 a.m. it was fully taken care of. So I think there was a lot of extra effort, a lot of good work done there and the new dispatch did work.”
Ziegenfuss said one of the things he wants residents to be aware of is the switch over for non-emergency calls.
“The only thing that we've had to work on a little bit was when we received a message from the sheriff's office of people calling in for administrative help and when it was answered by Taney County, they hung up because they're used to being answered by Hollister,” Ziegenfuss said. So we were asked to look into that. I did make a comment at the Chamber lunch today and we'll continue to put that out through the news media that in the future when you call for administrative help, Taney County will answer but just tell them what you need, and they'll help you. So that's the only thing that we're going to continue to work on.”
The new system was touted as a step into the future of Hollister by Ziegenfuss.
“This is really a step in the growth of the city of Hollister and, eventually, we believe it will be a step in the growth of Taney County to adopt the model that most regional governments use as a single Central Dispatch,” Ziegenfuss said. “With us eliminating duplication of effort, duplication of equipment and adopting a whole series of efficiencies that are probably in the taxpayers best interest, (which) have been proven to be a very good step forward in public safety. So I think this is a very positive step and a lot of work on the (Hollister) Police Department side. I can't speak enough about the support of the Taney County Sheriff's Office and department. They've done a great job. Denise (Olmstead) had to help on some heavy lifting on our siding at the electronic interface. We're in pretty good shape.”
“This change truly addresses resource and efficiency concerns and should be seen as a positive step for residents and visitors,” stated the release.
(Editor note: A smaller version of this story was printed in the Saturday, July 23, edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.