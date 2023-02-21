The Missouri State Robotics Championship will be hosted at the Reeds Spring Middle School later this month.
The championship will take place from Friday, Feb. 24 to Saturday, Feb. 25. Championship activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. They will continue on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. and are scheduled to end around 7:30 p.m.
Admission to the championship competition is free. The school will have concessions available and will host a raffle, with tickets being sold for prizes.
According to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District, sixth and seventh-grade students will take part in a skills competition on Friday, Feb. 24. During the skills competition, one robot at a time is on the field when players try to score the most points.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, two randomly paired robots will be on the field at the same time. The highest-scoring teams advance to finals that afternoon.
The winner of the state championship will advance to the world finals in Dallas, TX. The reigning world champions, who are from a St. Louis school, will compete at the Reeds Spring tournament.
Reeds Spring students have been building and programming these robots since August.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
