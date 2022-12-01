Kimberling City will host its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The parade will begin at 3 p.m. but the Kimberling City Police Department has asked the public to be in their viewing place by 2:15 p.m. The parade route will begin at the Kimberling Area Library, make its way down East Kimberling Boulevard, turning on Marine Way. It will proceed toward the Port of Kimberling to end at Nautical Circle.
The Kimberling Police Department released a map and traffic control plan to help the community navigate the streets. According to the plan, all feeder streets will be closed at 2:20 p.m. and will reopen after the parade, which is scheduled to go until 5 p.m. with the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.
For more information call Kimberling City City Hall at 417-739-4903.
