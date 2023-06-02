Memorial Day serves as a day of reflection and remembrance of the individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country in the military. Such individuals can be remembered in a very special way at Patriots Park, located just inside the campus of College of the Ozarks.
The park honors those who’ve served their nation with multiple memorial sites, including the Global War on Terrorism Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Missouri Gold Star Families Memorial, Missouri Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Veterans Grove.
The Global War on Terrorism Memorial honors those who have dedicated their lives in the fight against terrorism. It features a bronze cast service member with his service dog, kneeling at a battlefield cross, which represents a fallen soldier killed in action.
The Korean War Memorial depicts service members who have lost a brother in arms; an illustration of the sacrifice which comes with war. The memorial honors all who served and sacrificed during the Korean War. 36,574 Americans sacrificed their lives during the war; 944 of which were Missourians.
The Missouri Gold Star Families Memorial honors Gold Star Families and honors the fallen. One side pays tribute to the Gold Star families who have lost a loved one in military service. The opposite side symbolizes the state of Missouri through symbols regarding homeland, family, patriot, and sacrifice. The silhouette of a saluting service member represents the fallen soldier’s sacrifice in the name of freedom.
The Missouri Vietnam Veterans Memorial honors the 1,410 men and women from the state of Missouri who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. The walls of the memorial are divided into two sections, representing the division of the United States during the war. Between the two sections of the wall stands a statue of Vietnam veterans, representing those who served in the war. The flower bed, shaped like the letter “V”, stands for valor. The bed of roses represents the blood shed by those who served.
The Veterans Grove, located next to the Missouri Vietnam Veterans memorial, features trees planted to represent a veteran who has traveled with C of O students to various points of battle around the world. This is done through the college’s Patriotic Travel Program. A stone bearing the name of the veteran lies at the base of each tree.
Patriots Park is open daily until 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.cofo.edu or contact the College of the Ozarks Public Relations Office at (417) 690-2212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.