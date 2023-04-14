Murphy USA has launched an in-store giving campaign to support the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks.
The “Great Futures Fueled Here” campaign began on Wednesday, April 6. To show their continued support of the Boys & Girls Club of America mission, Murphy USA Inc. is partnering with the national organization to kick off the first phase of the cause campaign. Funds raised in Taney and Stone counties will be used locally to help the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks to provide area youth with the tools they need to be successful, according to a press release from the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks.
Customers in Taney and Stoney counties can make a monetary contribution at checkout at their nearest Murphy USA location. Donations will support the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks. Murphy USA invites customers to roundup their total or donate in the amount of $1, $5 or $10 at the register from Wednesday, April 5 through Tuesday, July 4.
“Murphy USA is excited to begin year 4 of our Great Futures Fueled Here Campaign, a bi-annual round-up fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” Murphy USA Senior Vice President Sales & Operations and Chief Merchandising Officer Renee Bacon said in the release. “Since we launched this program in 2020, we have raised almost $5 million to support kids and teens at local Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, and we are just getting started! With more than 1,650 stores across 27 states, we are dedicated to giving back in the communities we live, work, and serve. Our commitment to America’s youth does not have an end date, and we look forward to partnering with our employees and customers to meet those needs. Together we can fuel great futures for local kids.”
Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States.
For more information visit www.murphyusa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.