Take your video gaming to the next level at one of Branson’s newest businesses.
Level Up Gaming Lounge, which is next to WonderWorks and Gettin’ Basted, is located at 2855 76 Country Blvd. Level Up officially opened on Aug. 21.
Owner Natalie Flores said LevelUp is unlike any other place in Branson.
“It was decided that our center should be opened simply because there is no place in Branson that offers what we do,” Flores said.
According to Level Up’s website, the gaming lounge several systems for guests to play on including:
- PS4
- XBox
- XBox1
- GameCube
- NES
- SNES
- NIN64
- SEGA
- WII
- WII U
“We offer electronic gaming on most levels. (We have) PC, Playstation, XBox, and Virtual Reality games,” Flores said. “We even have some equipment that allows the user to play some vintage games.”
Flores said they are hoping to be a place gamers can gather, whether they are tourists or locals.
“What makes us so unique is that we are a place for social gathering and we stay open late for those who look for things to do later in the evening,” Flores said. “As we all know, Branson tends to slow down at certain times of the year, but we would like our locals to know that this will not affect us in any way.”
Level Up Gaming Lounge is currently open Tuesday toThursday from 2 p.m. to midnight, Friday 2 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. The lounge is closed on Sunday and Monday.
“These hours are subject to change based on demand and nightly attendance,” Flores said.
Level Up does encourage masks but is not requiring them.
Guests at the lounge can purchase libations and snacks while they play games.
“We currently offer some snacks and refreshments such as chips, candy and drinks,” Flores said. “These options will grow as our place grows.”
Flores said she is happy to be open.
“We’re very excited for everyone to come and see us,” Flores said.
For more information follow ‘Level Up Gaming Lounge’ on Facebook.
