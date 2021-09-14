Branson Landing hosted the Lifted Truck Nationals 2021 presented by American Force Wheels on Saturday, Sept. 11. The parade featured hundreds of lifted trucks as they drove in front of the fountains.
The winners of the Cal Ripken World Series and other winning youth baseball teams were special guests and rode in the back of several of the trucks.
Hundreds of people filled the Landing to watch the trucks and the athletes make their way down the parade route under the blue lights.
