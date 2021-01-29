The Taney County University of Missouri Extension is currently offering its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program to area residents, but this year it’s returning with a few changes due to the ongoing pandemic.
Since Jan. 25, three VITA sites have been opened in Taney County to assist folks with filing their 2020 taxes. The IRS will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns on Feb. 12.
Taney County VITA Site Coordinator Jody LeMaster explained because of the pandemic they’ve had to make some adjustments to the way they provide the program this year.
“We’re going to have a limited walk-in service appointments. Most of it we’re encouraging drop-offs,” said LeMaster. “That limits our contact and everything. We’ll still be at our two sites and then we opened a third site in Branson. We’ll just have you drop them off and come back and get them.”
For those who would prefer to not do the drop-off service, LeMaster explained how they’ll operate the limited walk-in service appointments.
“You can call and make an appointment to get your taxes done on site, but we’re requiring masks and we’re requiring just a limited amount of people in the office,” LeMaster said. “We’re kind of encouraging you to fill the paperwork out in your car and then bring it back into us. We’re just trying to do all the COVID rules of spacing and self distancing and wearing masks.”
Though the world is still in the midst of a pandemic, LeMaster said it was important to them that they didn’t cancel the VITA program and still offered these services to those who need them.
“Basically it boils down to a huge need and huge money savings for Taney County residents,” said LeMaster. “We were effected last year during tax time when we got shut down in March and we were able to open back up again and do like a few in June with all these arrangements. Now here we are again still in the middle of all this. But it’s just a huge, huge need. We’re just trying to do it the best and safest way we can to get these people’s taxes done.”
The VITA sites in Taney County and their operating days and hours are as follows.
–Taney County OACAC, 620 S. Sixth Street in Branson: Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
–Elevate Branson, 310 Greta Road in Branson: Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
–Taney County MU Extension Center, 122 Felkins Avenue in Forsyth: Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In order to participate in the VITA program in Taney County and receive the free tax assistance, folks must meet certain criteria.
“We do tax payers with an adjusted gross income of under $57,000,” said LeMaster. “We don’t do the itemizing, which very few people itemize. We don’t do the business taxes and we don’t do capital gains and losses. Our project is targeted for the working low income seniors and the everyday working person.”
Whether you are utilizing the free drop-off service or opt to be a part of the limited in-person tax preparation, LeMaster said there are several things people must bring with them in order to have their taxes prepared for free.
“They need to bring their social security cards for them and everyone that’s on their return. A spouse, the kids, dependents, etc. We do need a picture ID. Obviously you need to bring all of your W-2’s from the jobs you worked. Social security income. Interest statements. Like your unemployment. We’ll have a lot of people this year that has their unemployment. That’s online right now. You can print that off,” said LeMaster. “If you had child care, you need to make sure you bring all of that from your childcare provider. Like student loan interest and stuff like that.”
LeMaster added that another important one is making sure you let your tax preparer know that you purchased insurance from the marketplace in 2020.
“We just need all your financials. If you had bought the marketplace insurance the will have the 1095 (form) and we have to have that. If you forget about it and we go ahead and do your taxes, it will be rejected and you’ll get a nasty letter, because they have to have that,” LeMaster said. “The stimulus checks are not taxable, but if you haven’t received it they’re going to try and catch up people through their income tax. So we need to know if you got your first stimulus and your second stimulus checks. Even though the second one was paid in 2021, it will go on last year’s 2020 taxes.”
Participants are also encouraged to bring a personal check if they want their potential refund directly deposited and their 2019 tax return, which is optional, but it will assist the volunteer as they prepare your 2020 taxes.
While the program is already underway, LeMaster said they are always still in need of additional volunteers.
“It’s such a great thing. We’ve had our classes and everybody’s certified through the IRS. If you ever want a volunteer, we’re always in need of volunteers. That has been our biggest struggle this year, getting volunteers,” LeMaster said. “Mine I’ve had for several years, but they all are older and have a few more health concerns. So if you ever want to volunteer, you can always let us know. It would be wonderful. It’s a wonderful program. You just realize the need and there is such good people out there.”
Volunteers are also doing the Missouri Property Tax Credit Claims for senior citizens over 65 years old, those on full disability and 100% disable veterans. Along with the other above mentioned items, people need to bring their 2020 paid real estate receipt or Missouri Form 5674 Rent verification form completed by their landlord. They’ll also need to bring copies of their SSA-1099, RRB-1099 or SSI must request a statement from social security that show the total they’ve received from social security, and disabled veteran documentation.
Appointments are required to receive free tax preparation. Appointments can be made by calling 417-546-4431 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If no one answers the phone LeMaster instructs callers to leave a message and someone will call you back.
