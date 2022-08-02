A fifth-generation journalist from College of the Ozarks received the 2022 Walter Cronkite Scholarship from the Mid-America National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation.
C of O Senior Anna Ginnings was the sole recipient of the scholarship which is awarded each year to “deserving” college students studying journalism, broadcast television, television production, and communications, according to a press release from C of O.
Ginnings family started a county paper in Hermitage, MO in 1885, which they still run, according to the release. She helps her family with the newspaper in the summer months. At C of O, she serves as the executive producer of “The Point”, C of O’s news network.
The Mid-America NATAS Foundation serves the five-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana. According to the release, the mission of the foundation is to provide scholarships to deserving high school and college students who are studying or intend to study journalism, broadcast television, television production and communications. The foundation is the charitable arm of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS)-Mid-America Chapter, Inc. and is a public charity under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.
