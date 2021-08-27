A new unique and stimulating exhibit will open at the The Southern Missouri Arts Connection gallery in the month of September.
According to a press release from The Southern Missouri Arts Connection, SMAC will host a solo exhibit of local graphic artist, Judah Fansler, Sept. 3-24 at the SMAC gallery located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister.
The exhibit, titled Elect, is a thought-provoking display of graphic-designed labels for pseudo products that highlight the most complex decisions everyone faces. The exhibit also takes a gentle poke at our consumer culture with a light-hearted note, according to the release.
An opening night reception will be held Friday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., coinciding with Hollister’s First Friday Art Walk, which is also held on Downing Street. The reception will have original music performed live by Aiel and Brielle Fansler.
Academically trained in studio art, Fansler now makes his living as a graphic artist. He is the sole proprietor of Packaging Design & Beyond. He attributes his traditional art education background to his success, according to the release.
“It’s why I continue my art training and love to draw,” Fansler said in the release. “I get the unique opportunity to merge the best of both worlds.”
Fansler told Branson Tri-Lakes News he is a label designer with his business.
“I’ll start by saying that I was trained in studio art. I have an art degree, but my profession is graphic art. I’m a self-taught graphic artist that has continued pursuing my art training kind of on the side, while professionally pursuing graphic art,” Fansler said. “I own my own business. I’m a label designer, in the dietary supplement space. Which basically means I design labels for supplements.”
Fansler said he struggled at first when he was coming up with the idea for his solo show.
“I originally envisioned doing drawings, because surrealistic drawings are kind of what I have done in the past. When I thought about this show and tried to take the content/the themes and try to fit them in that style, it just wasn’t working,” Fansler said. “So I just had this idea strike me, what if I just own the fact that I’m a graphic artist professionally and I put a show together that’s all graphic art.”
Fansler said his exhibit will be of all new pieces that are tied together with a common theme of choices.
“The show has a very strong thematic element that’s all tied together,” Fansler said. “At a lot of shows, someone will display 10 or 15 pieces that are unrelated. But that’s not the case here. This is all a totally brand new show where the entire gallery space is part of the show.”
Fansler said he wants the show to be immersive and is using the gallery space itself as part of the exhibit.
“I’m actually painting 2 of the walls to be part of it. The gallery space will be part of the show,” Fansler said. “So it will be a full 3-D experience when you walk in. Every wall… every piece that you see, is all going to be kind of integrated together.”
According to the release, Fansler created mock product labels, brochures and posters centering on two themes: virtue and vice. Fansler encourages viewers to pick up and examine the items and ask themselves how the branding might influence their decisions.
“The show is kind of like a parody of consumer products. So I’m actually making… Since I design labels, I actually made products (or what looks like products) but they are a parody of a product,” Fansler said. “It will look like packaging. Something you would pick up off the shelf, but as you begin to look at the label and read what is on the label, it is actually a parody. The graphic art show is all about making choices.”
Fansler said he hopes his exhibit will become a platform for conversation and get people thinking about their choices.
“My goal is to stimulate discussion and thought. I’m actually curious how people will respond. I imagine that there will be a wide range, because the choices I present are moral choices. It’s going to be interesting to see, as people put it together, how they respond. But it really is about generating discussion and just evoking people to think.”
Fansler had several solo shows in Springfield with his studio art. This will be his first solo exhibit with his graphic art.
“About 10 years ago, I had my 1st solo show in Springfield. At that time I pursued my studio art. I had, I want to say, about 3 solo shows and I was a part of the Springfield Art Walk at that time. They just really didn’t go anywhere. I had like 30 pieces framed and there’s a lot of work and investment in framing everything and hanging it and toting it around and it just didn’t pick up any traction so I kind of abandoned the studio art thing. So this is the first graphic art solo show.”
For more information visit www.smac-art.org.
