A nationwide retailer offering low prices on quality items has found its new home in Branson.
Five Below, located at 1017 Branson Hills Parkway in Branson, will open Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m., after months of preparation.
Five Below was founded in 2002 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has grown to over 1,000 stores in 39 states today.
According to their website, “Five Below is one of the fastest growing value retailers on the planet, offering high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and more, with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5.”
The company strives to create a ‘let go and have fun’ attitude and provide unlimited possibilities.
Five Below has products across eight ‘Five Below Worlds’:
-Technology
-Create
-Play
-Candy
-Room
-Style
-Party
-New and Now
“Your local Five Below is a place with unlimited possibilities where tween, teens and beyond are free to Let Go and Have Fun in a color-popping, music pumping, super-fun shopping experience,” Five Below said on their website.
For more information visit fivebelow.com or follow their Facebook page ‘Five Below (Branson, MO).’
