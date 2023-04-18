The Kimberling City Police Department has had to say goodbye to their two K9 officers after the passing of Amendment Three.
The retirements of officers Ginger, #910, and officer Ryker, #912, comes a little over a year into the Kimberling City Police Department K9 Program.
“The City of Kimberling City Police Department started the K9 Program (with K9 officer Ginger) in January 2022 with zero cost to the city,” Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We were able to manage the K9 Program from the support of the handler and the community with donations. We were fortunate enough to maintain one K9, however it seems like every time we have the need for the use of a K9 that officer (handler, Corporal Kregel) was off and not within close proximity. Now, Corporal Andrew Boillot, acquired a 2nd K9 (Ryker) from Sector K9. Again with zero cost to the city. Fast forward, both K9 Officers now reside in city limits.”
Missouri passed Amendment Three, which legalized recreational marijuana earlier this year. Ginger and Ryker are both K9s who are trained to detect marijuana and can’t be retrained, according to a press release from Kimberling City Police Department.
“On March 1, the Missouri Department of Public Safety offered grant funding to law enforcement agencies to replace canine’s that have been or will be retired due to Missouri Amendment 3 Marijuana Legalization Initiative,” Lemoine said. “This funding opportunity is to pay for expenses associated with the purchase of supplies, training, related travel and certification of a replacement canine team. The canine replacement must be trained on controlled substance(s) other than marijuana. On March 17, The City of Kimberling City Police Department grant application was approved for funding to replace two canines. Within the next 30 to 45 days, we will be acquiring a 15 month old Dutch Shepherd and a German Shepherd puppy.”
K9 Officer Ginger, is an 8-year-old Bloodhound mix and has been with her handler for her entire life.
“Ginger started her career training to be a search and rescue dog, with an emphasis on tracking, to work in the civilian world,” Lemoine said. “After her handler became a commissioned Peace Officer, she and K9 Ginger continued Ginger’s training for law enforcement, to become a narcotics detection dog. Ginger trained at LaFollette K9 Training Center in Strafford, Missouri, where she was certified in five different narcotics. K9 Ginger and her handler worked as a K9 team for an agency north of Springfield, where Ginger had numerous deployments and drug finds.”
In January of 2022, K9 Ginger and her handler came to Kimberling City and were commissioned together as a K9 team for Kimberling City Police Department. K9 Ginger has had several deployments in her brief career here, including assisting other agencies such as Stone County Sheriff’s Office and Branson West Police Department.
“Much of K9 Gingers’ off time includes training, as ‘finding’ is her favorite pastime,” Lemoine said. “She also enjoys swimming, fishing, and hiking. Ginger has plans to continue to train, keeping up with her tracking. She will stay with her handler and enjoy retirement by going to the dog park and to grandma’s house.
“Ginger was not ready to retire, however, one of the narcotics she was trained to detect the odor of, is marijuana. With marijuana being constitutionally legal to use and possess, and K9 Ginger not having a distinctly different alert for methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office requested the Police Department to not use the dogs on any vehicle sniffs.”
K9 Officer Ryker, an imported 7-year old German Rottweiler, will also be retiring.
“Ryker and (his handler) Corporal Andrew Boillot trained at Sector K9 in Texas,” Lemoine said. “Ryker was passed to Corporal Boillot after two and a half years with his old handler, who retired from a department in Texas. K9 Ryker also assisted Border Patrol from time to time in Texas to find illegal narcotics and track down runners before joining the Kimberling City Police Department.”
K9 Ryker and Corporal Boillot have been together for a little less than a year.
“During this time (Ryker) has spent constant time bonding, training, meeting people, and loving his family,” Lemoine said. “During the course of K9 Ryker’s short career with the city of Kimberling City Police Department, he had three official deployments. During these he had positive alerts on all the vehicles where narcotics and paraphernalia were found. K9 Ryker didn’t always have to be deployed for a suspect admission of guilt to their narcotics, just mentioning K9 Ryker and suspects would give up the location of narcotics they had in their possession.”
K9 Ryker also assisted other law enforcement agencies during his service with the Kimberling City Police Department.
“K9 Ryker was called out from other agencies to include Stone County three times, Barry County once, and Branson West once,” Lemoine said. “These callouts consisted of one instance trying to track down two wanted suspects who ran from deputies through fields and across a creek and three free air sniffs that all had positive alerts to the odor of narcotics.”
K9 Ryker had success on all his deployments taking illegal narcotics and weapons off the streets of Kimberling City.
“K9 Ryker assisted in seizing marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, pills, and psilocybin (hallucinogenic) mushrooms,” Lemoine said. “To pick one big success from all this in such a short time would be disrespectful to such a hard-working K9 and the best partner anyone could ask for.”
With his early retirement, K9 Ryker will be learning to adjust to being a pet.
“When K9 Ryker and his handler Corporal Boillot were not working, they spent time together training, playing fetch, and letting K9 Ryker just be a dog,” Lemoine said. “He always has that tennis ball with him, like a blankie to a child. With Ryker’s retirement the plan will be to try to let him enjoy life as a normal dog and try to get him to adapt to the pet life, while in search of another agency where he would be an asset with the assistance of Sector K9.
“With the passing of amendment three in the State of Missouri, it was only a matter of time before K9 Ryker would have to retire since he was trained on marijuana, methamphetamine, heroine, and cocaine. It will be very hard for his partner/handler Corporal Boillot to lose such a great partner to ride around with him every evening. Knowing if anything happened, Ryker would have his back. K9 Ryker will be missed in the back of the patrol vehicle by not only his handler, but all the residents and employees in Kimberling City and Stone County who had the pleasure to watch him work, play fetch with him, or just give him butt and belly scratches. The hardest part for Corporal Boillot will be the silence of barking, no more of his constant licking and snoring.”
Lemoine said the passing of Amendment Three has left many police departments in the same boat, having to retire good, hardworking K9 officers who still have a lot to give.
“Kimberling City Police Department is not alone in this matter, there are agencies across Missouri faced with the same issue,” Lemoine said. Moving forward, departments will continue to use K9s, but will not include marijuana as a training odor.”
Officers will now look for signs of marijuana impairment and do their searches for people holding more than the legal limit, without the aid of the marijuana trained K9 officers, according to the press release.
Lemoine said the department itself is at full staff and now has the budget to stay that way thanks to the passing of the safety tax by voters during the April 4 General Municipal Election.
