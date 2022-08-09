A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District was dispatched to the scene of the crash. Upon crews arrival to the scene, they discovered one vehicle in the median and the other one sitting crossways on the number two lane and shoulder.
“The vehicle in the median had one person trapped, the vehicle on the road had a fire in the engine compartment,” WTCFPD stated in an online release. “E73 arrived with five personnel and extinguished the vehicle fire and simultaneously started on the extrication on the other car. Once we had enough access, the trapped driver was found to be dead by Taney County Ambulance.”
McSpadden was pronounced dead at the scene by Taney County Deputy Coroner Larry Summers and transported to Cremations of the Ozarks. Thompson was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield to be treated for her serious injuries. Both women were wearing their seat belts. Troop D reported this accident as their 73rd traffic fatality for 2022, according to the online crash report.
The northbound lane of Highway 65 remained closed during the incident. All WTCFPD crews cleared the scene after the roadway was cleaned and reopened at around 2:30 a.m., according to the WTCFPD release.
